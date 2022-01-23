18,662 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 448,765 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 355,710 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.