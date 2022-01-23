1,912 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.29.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.