$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. 238,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $879.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 15.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 53.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SpartanNash by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

