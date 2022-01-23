22,358 Shares in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.38 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.35. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

