$23.61 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report sales of $23.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.50 billion and the lowest is $22.84 billion. FedEx posted sales of $21.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $92.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.73 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $96.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.84 billion to $99.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $244.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.37 and a 200-day moving average of $254.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 18.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 35.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

