2,364 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,364 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,685,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after buying an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,320,000 after buying an additional 30,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

CM opened at $127.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

