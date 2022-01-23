$270.31 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to announce $270.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.25 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $944.03 million to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The firm had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €211.79 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,624,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STVN traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €18.43 ($20.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €21.54. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €16.25 ($18.47) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($33.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.