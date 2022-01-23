$28.67 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post sales of $28.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $29.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.60 million to $113.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $116.30 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Several research firms have commented on FBIZ. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. 28,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $266.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.93. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,058,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 68,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

