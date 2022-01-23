$294.66 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report sales of $294.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.54 million and the highest is $304.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $300.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

