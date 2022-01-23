$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

NYSE SRE opened at $134.90 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

