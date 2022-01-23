$30.27 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce $30.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.03 million and the highest is $30.50 million. American Software reported sales of $27.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $122.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMSWA shares. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Software during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Software by 95.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Software by 24.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Software by 2,476.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $22.68 on Thursday. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $754.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.