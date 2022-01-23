33,661 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 520,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after buying an additional 1,544,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 244,178 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

