3,464 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

