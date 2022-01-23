36,533 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,533 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

