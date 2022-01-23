$375.00 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $375.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $380.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $312.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

GTLS opened at $120.56 on Friday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $119.65 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

