38,828 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,609 shares of company stock worth $12,512,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

