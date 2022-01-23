$4.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $4.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $3.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $17.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.42. 1,139,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $276.00 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.74.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,759,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.