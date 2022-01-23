4,055 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.08 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

