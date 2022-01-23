4,128 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $206.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $115.14 and a 1 year high of $222.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.67.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

