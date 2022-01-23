5,640 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

