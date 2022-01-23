5,670 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

NYSE:OSK opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.68. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

