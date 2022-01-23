$585.37 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report $585.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $9.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,010.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $763.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $839.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,127,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,999,398. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

