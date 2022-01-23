$595.40 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to announce sales of $595.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $605.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.30 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million.

Olympic Steel stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,407. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

