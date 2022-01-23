$6.40 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce $6.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.60 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.87 million, with estimates ranging from $2.14 million to $98.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,739 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 11,802,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,084. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $507.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

