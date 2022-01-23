6,149 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,876,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

