699,582 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 699,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Ambev by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after buying an additional 12,748,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ambev by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after buying an additional 6,757,068 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 2,569,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 2,247,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

ABEV opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

