$8.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.58 billion and the highest is $8.66 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $34.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.04 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.27 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 9,434,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,929,110. Exelon has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

