83,162 Shares in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Acquired by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Gritstone bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 133,012.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRTS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

