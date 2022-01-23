$870.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce $870.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $853.80 million to $886.49 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $677.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL stock opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

