$906.43 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post $906.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750.44 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. First Solar posted sales of $609.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in First Solar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Solar by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in First Solar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,110 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 369,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

