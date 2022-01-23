$961.84 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce $961.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $972.00 million and the lowest is $944.65 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $498.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

SAVE opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

