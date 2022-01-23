$99.40 Million in Sales Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) to announce $99.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.36 million and the highest is $100.43 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year sales of $354.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NYSE OPFI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 597,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FG New America Acquisition (OPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.