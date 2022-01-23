A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

