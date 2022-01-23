A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $168,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

