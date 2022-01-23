AAX Token Trading Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $3.95 million and $597,130.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006104 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

