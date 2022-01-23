Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $10.91 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $10.91 million and $498,098.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00044501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

