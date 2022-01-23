Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 853 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth about $7,815,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth about $249,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KL shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

