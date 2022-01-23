Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

HZNP opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

