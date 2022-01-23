Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLO opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.