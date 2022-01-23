Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,757 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.86. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

