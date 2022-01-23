Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $40,247,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

NYSE:WHR opened at $201.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

