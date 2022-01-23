ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,451 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after acquiring an additional 444,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after acquiring an additional 283,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 244,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.