Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATVI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.22.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

