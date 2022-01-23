Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.22.

ATVI opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

