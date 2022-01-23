Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Adecco Group stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

