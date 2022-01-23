Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises about 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $321,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 63,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $130,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMS opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.