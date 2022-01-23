Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.64 to C$1.55 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

CVE:ADZN opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. Adventus Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.40 million and a P/E ratio of 80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.94.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

