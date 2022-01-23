Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,952 Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,233,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,798,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,884,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of BROS opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dutch Bros Inc has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

