Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 13.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

