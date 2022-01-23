Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,541 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 49.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zynex by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 41.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth $235,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYXI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

